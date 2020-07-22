All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Find more places like 1444 FOXWOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
1444 FOXWOOD DRIVE
Last updated January 27 2020 at 1:17 AM

1444 FOXWOOD DRIVE

1444 Foxwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Land O' Lakes
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1444 Foxwood Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL 33549
Foxwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lakefront living in a super convenient location on over 1/2 acre of land. This home features a super spacious living area, split floor plan, remodeled kitchen and amazing oversized screened porch - half is enclosed with windows and the other half is open so you can enjoy the outdoors year round. No carpet! Completely fenced back yard with dock. Enjoy the quiet, relaxing, scenic view from your backyard. 2 car garage, ample parkinig and storage shed too! Rent includes lawn care and trash service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 FOXWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
1444 FOXWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 1444 FOXWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 1444 FOXWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 FOXWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1444 FOXWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 FOXWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1444 FOXWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 1444 FOXWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1444 FOXWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1444 FOXWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1444 FOXWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 FOXWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1444 FOXWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1444 FOXWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1444 FOXWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 FOXWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1444 FOXWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1444 FOXWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1444 FOXWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638

Similar Pages

Land O' Lakes 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLand O' Lakes 2 Bedroom Apartments
Land O' Lakes 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsLand O' Lakes 3 Bedroom Apartments
Land O' Lakes Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FL
Trinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa