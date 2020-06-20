All apartments in Lakeland
994 Hill Colony Cir
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

994 Hill Colony Cir

994 Hill Colony Circle North · (941) 404-0881
Location

994 Hill Colony Circle North, Lakeland, FL 33803

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $995 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
some paid utils
furnished
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
Resort Style Living Roommate Opportunity - Property Id: 289156

Fully furnished roommate situation. Applicant can now live in a Resort Style Living Community which requires a minimum of 55 years of age.... without being 55. You must however be at least 35 yrs of age, no smoking, no pets, proof of income, be able to pass a background check. Great opportunity to live alone at a greatly reduced fee with a roommate situation. I will maintain an office in the home but not live here.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289156
Property Id 289156

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 994 Hill Colony Cir have any available units?
994 Hill Colony Cir has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 994 Hill Colony Cir have?
Some of 994 Hill Colony Cir's amenities include gym, some paid utils, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 994 Hill Colony Cir currently offering any rent specials?
994 Hill Colony Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 994 Hill Colony Cir pet-friendly?
No, 994 Hill Colony Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 994 Hill Colony Cir offer parking?
No, 994 Hill Colony Cir does not offer parking.
Does 994 Hill Colony Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 994 Hill Colony Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 994 Hill Colony Cir have a pool?
No, 994 Hill Colony Cir does not have a pool.
Does 994 Hill Colony Cir have accessible units?
No, 994 Hill Colony Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 994 Hill Colony Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 994 Hill Colony Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
