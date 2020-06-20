994 Hill Colony Cir

Amenities

gym some paid utils furnished carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet furnished oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym

Resort Style Living Roommate Opportunity - Property Id: 289156



Fully furnished roommate situation. Applicant can now live in a Resort Style Living Community which requires a minimum of 55 years of age.... without being 55. You must however be at least 35 yrs of age, no smoking, no pets, proof of income, be able to pass a background check. Great opportunity to live alone at a greatly reduced fee with a roommate situation. I will maintain an office in the home but not live here.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289156

Property Id 289156



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5813878)