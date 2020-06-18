927 N. Iowa C - 23

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Spacious Remodeled 2BR/1BA Apartments with Beautiful Flooring Throughout, Large Kitchens, Fresh Paint, Updated Appliances, Central AC and More! - Spacious Remodeled 2BR/1BA Apartments with Beautiful Flooring Throughout, Large Kitchens, Fresh Paint, Updated Appliances, Central AC and More! Conveniently Located Just off of Memorial Blvd Near Food, Shopping, and Bus Lines. WATER & SEWER INCLUDED WITH RENT!!



WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS!! And Can Get You Automatically Approved! NO APPLICATION FEE!!



Call NOW for a Showing!



813-325-8413



(RLNE5703188)