Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

927 N. Iowa C - 23

927 North Iowa Avenue · (813) 325-8413
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

927 North Iowa Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801
Parker Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 927 N. Iowa - 927 N. Iowa C - 23 C - 23 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Spacious Remodeled 2BR/1BA Apartments with Beautiful Flooring Throughout, Large Kitchens, Fresh Paint, Updated Appliances, Central AC and More! - Spacious Remodeled 2BR/1BA Apartments with Beautiful Flooring Throughout, Large Kitchens, Fresh Paint, Updated Appliances, Central AC and More! Conveniently Located Just off of Memorial Blvd Near Food, Shopping, and Bus Lines. WATER & SEWER INCLUDED WITH RENT!!

WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS!! And Can Get You Automatically Approved! NO APPLICATION FEE!!

Call NOW for a Showing!

813-325-8413

(RLNE5703188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 N. Iowa C - 23 have any available units?
927 N. Iowa C - 23 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 927 N. Iowa C - 23 currently offering any rent specials?
927 N. Iowa C - 23 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 N. Iowa C - 23 pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 N. Iowa C - 23 is pet friendly.
Does 927 N. Iowa C - 23 offer parking?
No, 927 N. Iowa C - 23 does not offer parking.
Does 927 N. Iowa C - 23 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 N. Iowa C - 23 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 N. Iowa C - 23 have a pool?
No, 927 N. Iowa C - 23 does not have a pool.
Does 927 N. Iowa C - 23 have accessible units?
No, 927 N. Iowa C - 23 does not have accessible units.
Does 927 N. Iowa C - 23 have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 N. Iowa C - 23 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 927 N. Iowa C - 23 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 927 N. Iowa C - 23 has units with air conditioning.
