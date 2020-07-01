808 Whitehurst Street

Amenities
***Available Now*** Enjoy this 2BR 1BA home that features ceramic tile and fresh neutral paint throughout! A carport and the spacious living room and master bedroom make this house so comfortable and convenient! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.
Neighborhood: Webster Park North
High school: Lake Gibson Senior High School
Middle school: Lake Gibson Middle School
Elementary school: Dr. N.e. Roberts Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.