Last updated December 6 2019 at 6:17 PM

808 Whitehurst Street

808 Whitehurst Street · No Longer Available
Location

808 Whitehurst Street, Lakeland, FL 33805
Webster Park North

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
***Available Now*** Enjoy this 2BR 1BA home that features ceramic tile and fresh neutral paint throughout! A carport and the spacious living room and master bedroom make this house so comfortable and convenient! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: Webster Park North
High school: Lake Gibson Senior High School
Middle school: Lake Gibson Middle School
Elementary school: Dr. N.e. Roberts Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Whitehurst Street have any available units?
808 Whitehurst Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 808 Whitehurst Street currently offering any rent specials?
808 Whitehurst Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Whitehurst Street pet-friendly?
No, 808 Whitehurst Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 808 Whitehurst Street offer parking?
Yes, 808 Whitehurst Street offers parking.
Does 808 Whitehurst Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Whitehurst Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Whitehurst Street have a pool?
No, 808 Whitehurst Street does not have a pool.
Does 808 Whitehurst Street have accessible units?
No, 808 Whitehurst Street does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Whitehurst Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Whitehurst Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Whitehurst Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Whitehurst Street does not have units with air conditioning.

