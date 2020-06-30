All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 768 Zella Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
768 Zella Lane
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

768 Zella Lane

768 Zella Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

768 Zella Lane, Lakeland, FL 33813

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
2/1 Half Duplex in S. Lakeland! - S. Lakeland 2 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex. This home boasts ceramic tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms, open kitchen with closet pantry as well as breakfast bar and breakfast nook, freshly painted through out, new blinds, ceiling fans, bathroom has been recently updated, washer dryer included, outside storage room behind home. Great location with easy access to Polk parkway.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5413105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 768 Zella Lane have any available units?
768 Zella Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 768 Zella Lane have?
Some of 768 Zella Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 768 Zella Lane currently offering any rent specials?
768 Zella Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 768 Zella Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 768 Zella Lane is pet friendly.
Does 768 Zella Lane offer parking?
No, 768 Zella Lane does not offer parking.
Does 768 Zella Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 768 Zella Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 768 Zella Lane have a pool?
No, 768 Zella Lane does not have a pool.
Does 768 Zella Lane have accessible units?
No, 768 Zella Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 768 Zella Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 768 Zella Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus