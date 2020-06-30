768 Zella Lane

Amenities

2/1 Half Duplex in S. Lakeland! - S. Lakeland 2 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex. This home boasts ceramic tile in living areas and carpet in bedrooms, open kitchen with closet pantry as well as breakfast bar and breakfast nook, freshly painted through out, new blinds, ceiling fans, bathroom has been recently updated, washer dryer included, outside storage room behind home. Great location with easy access to Polk parkway.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Cats Allowed



