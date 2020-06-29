All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated March 15 2020 at 12:36 AM

709 South Webster Avenue

709 South Webster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

709 South Webster Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33815
Lake Hunter Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 South Webster Avenue have any available units?
709 South Webster Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 709 South Webster Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
709 South Webster Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 South Webster Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 South Webster Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 709 South Webster Avenue offer parking?
No, 709 South Webster Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 709 South Webster Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 South Webster Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 South Webster Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 709 South Webster Avenue has a pool.
Does 709 South Webster Avenue have accessible units?
No, 709 South Webster Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 709 South Webster Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 South Webster Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 South Webster Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 South Webster Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
