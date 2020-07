Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool shuffle board internet access tennis court

THIS IS A 55+ COMMUNITY! Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bathroom home with tile and laminate throughout except carpets in the bedrooms. Home comes with community pool, clubhouse, basic cable and internet, tennis and shuffle board access, and much more. Centrally located home just around the corner from Florida Ave and the Polk Parkway. Rent also includes yard care and water.