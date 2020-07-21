5589 SUPERIOR DRIVE

Amenities
Located in the community of Villages at Bridgewater this home greets you with lush landscaping, & a 3 car garage. Dark wood flooring runs throughout the living areas. The upgraded kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters and tiled backsplash. The living room has a wood accent wall, oversized French doors leading to the screened lanai, and is open to the dining room, kitchen and breakfast nook. The bedroom layout is a split plan with dual master suites. The primary master suite has a bay window overlooking the lake and the en-suite bathroom features dual vanities, a garden tub, walk-in shower and walk-in closet with custom organizers. The secondary master has walk in closet and en-suite bathroom making for a versatile layout. In addition to the 3 bedrooms, there is an office (4th BR) with double door entry and a large picture window. At the rear of the home, you will find an oversized screened lanai with views of the lake
Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee
If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.
Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau