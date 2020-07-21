5589 SUPERIOR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

Located in the community of Villages at Bridgewater this home greets you with lush landscaping, & a 3 car garage. Dark wood flooring runs throughout the living areas. The upgraded kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters and tiled backsplash. The living room has a wood accent wall, oversized French doors leading to the screened lanai, and is open to the dining room, kitchen and breakfast nook. The bedroom layout is a split plan with dual master suites. The primary master suite has a bay window overlooking the lake and the en-suite bathroom features dual vanities, a garden tub, walk-in shower and walk-in closet with custom organizers. The secondary master has walk in closet and en-suite bathroom making for a versatile layout. In addition to the 3 bedrooms, there is an office (4th BR) with double door entry and a large picture window. At the rear of the home, you will find an oversized screened lanai with views of the lake

Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau