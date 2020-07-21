All apartments in Lakeland
5589 SUPERIOR DRIVE
Last updated March 21 2020 at 2:03 AM

5589 SUPERIOR DRIVE

5589 Superior Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5589 Superior Drive, Lakeland, FL 33805
Villages At Bridgewater

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Located in the community of Villages at Bridgewater this home greets you with lush landscaping, & a 3 car garage. Dark wood flooring runs throughout the living areas. The upgraded kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters and tiled backsplash. The living room has a wood accent wall, oversized French doors leading to the screened lanai, and is open to the dining room, kitchen and breakfast nook. The bedroom layout is a split plan with dual master suites. The primary master suite has a bay window overlooking the lake and the en-suite bathroom features dual vanities, a garden tub, walk-in shower and walk-in closet with custom organizers. The secondary master has walk in closet and en-suite bathroom making for a versatile layout. In addition to the 3 bedrooms, there is an office (4th BR) with double door entry and a large picture window. At the rear of the home, you will find an oversized screened lanai with views of the lake
Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5589 SUPERIOR DRIVE have any available units?
5589 SUPERIOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5589 SUPERIOR DRIVE have?
Some of 5589 SUPERIOR DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5589 SUPERIOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5589 SUPERIOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5589 SUPERIOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5589 SUPERIOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 5589 SUPERIOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5589 SUPERIOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5589 SUPERIOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5589 SUPERIOR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5589 SUPERIOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5589 SUPERIOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5589 SUPERIOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5589 SUPERIOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5589 SUPERIOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5589 SUPERIOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
