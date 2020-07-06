5459 River Rock Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool 24hr maintenance

3/2 Townhome in Cobblestone Landing - Gated community townhome in Cobblestone landing. 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths (3rd bedroom is den/ office and has no door) Wall to wall carpet, spacious kitchen with granite counters, custom plantation shutters, screen lanai, community pool, close to I4 with easy access to Tampa or Orlando. Lake Gibson school district. Move in ready!



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



(RLNE2938584)