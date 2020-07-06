All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:27 AM

5459 River Rock Rd.

5459 River Rock Road
Location

5459 River Rock Road, Lakeland, FL 33809
Cobblestone Landing Townhomes

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
3/2 Townhome in Cobblestone Landing - Gated community townhome in Cobblestone landing. 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths (3rd bedroom is den/ office and has no door) Wall to wall carpet, spacious kitchen with granite counters, custom plantation shutters, screen lanai, community pool, close to I4 with easy access to Tampa or Orlando. Lake Gibson school district. Move in ready!

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

(RLNE2938584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5459 River Rock Rd. have any available units?
5459 River Rock Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5459 River Rock Rd. have?
Some of 5459 River Rock Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5459 River Rock Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
5459 River Rock Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5459 River Rock Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5459 River Rock Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 5459 River Rock Rd. offer parking?
No, 5459 River Rock Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 5459 River Rock Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5459 River Rock Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5459 River Rock Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 5459 River Rock Rd. has a pool.
Does 5459 River Rock Rd. have accessible units?
No, 5459 River Rock Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 5459 River Rock Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5459 River Rock Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
