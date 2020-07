Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

This 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 2 story condominium is located in the gated community of Cobblestone Landing with a community pool.The home has extra nice features including an inside laundry, outside storage shed, and covered screened patio. The extra room between the bedrooms can be den or office space. Commuting to both Tampa and Orlando will be convenient being minutes from I-4. Pets may be considered with pet screening application. Community application also required.