5429 RIVER ROCK ROAD

GORGEOUS TOWN-HOME! 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths corner unit conveniently located in North Lakeland within MINUTES TO I4 for a QUICK COMMUTE to Tampa and Orlando. This home has been wonderfully maintained, updated and has fresh paint all thought-out the condo. The kitchen has BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. The spacious living and dining room area feature ceramic tile and large glass sliding door which allow for lots of natural light. The Cobblestone Landing community offers a GATED entrance, a BEAUTIFUL LARGE COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL and is also within minutes to lots of shoppes, restaurants and everything you need! MOVE IN READY, SO DON’T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO OWN THIS HOME! Please call today and request a private showing before it is gone!