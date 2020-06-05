All apartments in Lakeland
5429 RIVER ROCK ROAD
5429 RIVER ROCK ROAD

5429 River Rock Road · No Longer Available
Location

5429 River Rock Road, Lakeland, FL 33809
Cobblestone Landing Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
GORGEOUS TOWN-HOME! 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths corner unit conveniently located in North Lakeland within MINUTES TO I4 for a QUICK COMMUTE to Tampa and Orlando. This home has been wonderfully maintained, updated and has fresh paint all thought-out the condo. The kitchen has BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. The spacious living and dining room area feature ceramic tile and large glass sliding door which allow for lots of natural light. The Cobblestone Landing community offers a GATED entrance, a BEAUTIFUL LARGE COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL and is also within minutes to lots of shoppes, restaurants and everything you need! MOVE IN READY, SO DON’T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO OWN THIS HOME! Please call today and request a private showing before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5429 RIVER ROCK ROAD have any available units?
5429 RIVER ROCK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5429 RIVER ROCK ROAD have?
Some of 5429 RIVER ROCK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5429 RIVER ROCK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5429 RIVER ROCK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5429 RIVER ROCK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5429 RIVER ROCK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 5429 RIVER ROCK ROAD offer parking?
No, 5429 RIVER ROCK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5429 RIVER ROCK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5429 RIVER ROCK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5429 RIVER ROCK ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 5429 RIVER ROCK ROAD has a pool.
Does 5429 RIVER ROCK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5429 RIVER ROCK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5429 RIVER ROCK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5429 RIVER ROCK ROAD has units with dishwashers.

