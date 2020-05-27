5417 River Rock Rd.

Amenities

3/2.5 in Cobblestone Landing! - Fresh new look to this North Lakeland townhome! As you enter the gated community you're greeted with mature landscaping, convenient sidewalks and a beautiful community pool! The townhome's new coat of light grey paint to the entire interior and brand new grey carpet blends beautifully with the home's laminate wood flooring throughout! The open living space into the dining area makes it so easy to entertain no matter where you are situated in the downstairs area. The kitchen has an eat-in space that flows seamlessly into the dining room providing another open-concept venue in the home. All new hardware was installed on all kitchen and bathroom cabinets modernizing the look. The master bedroom suite boasts a large walk-in closet and garden tub/shower combo. This home is move in ready. Conveniently located off of I-4 between Tampa and Orlando.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee



No Pets Allowed



