Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

5417 River Rock Rd.

5417 River Rock Road · No Longer Available
Location

5417 River Rock Road, Lakeland, FL 33809
Cobblestone Landing Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
3/2.5 in Cobblestone Landing! - Fresh new look to this North Lakeland townhome! As you enter the gated community you're greeted with mature landscaping, convenient sidewalks and a beautiful community pool! The townhome's new coat of light grey paint to the entire interior and brand new grey carpet blends beautifully with the home's laminate wood flooring throughout! The open living space into the dining area makes it so easy to entertain no matter where you are situated in the downstairs area. The kitchen has an eat-in space that flows seamlessly into the dining room providing another open-concept venue in the home. All new hardware was installed on all kitchen and bathroom cabinets modernizing the look. The master bedroom suite boasts a large walk-in closet and garden tub/shower combo. This home is move in ready. Conveniently located off of I-4 between Tampa and Orlando.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5227046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5417 River Rock Rd. have any available units?
5417 River Rock Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 5417 River Rock Rd. have?
Some of 5417 River Rock Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5417 River Rock Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
5417 River Rock Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5417 River Rock Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 5417 River Rock Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 5417 River Rock Rd. offer parking?
No, 5417 River Rock Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 5417 River Rock Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5417 River Rock Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5417 River Rock Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 5417 River Rock Rd. has a pool.
Does 5417 River Rock Rd. have accessible units?
No, 5417 River Rock Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 5417 River Rock Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5417 River Rock Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

