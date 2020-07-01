5377 Quarry Rock Rd

Amenities

recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool

3 bedroom / 2.5 Bath in Gated community! - GORGEOUS TOWN-HOME! 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths corner unit conveniently located in North Lakeland within MINUTES TO I4 for a QUICK COMMUTE to Tampa and Orlando. This home has been wonderfully maintained, updated and has brand new paint and flooring all thought-out the condo. The spacious living and dining room area feature which allow for lots of natural light. The Cobblestone Landing community offers a GATED entrance, a BEAUTIFUL LARGE COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL and is also within minutes to lots of shoppes, restaurants and everything you need! MOVE IN READY, SO DONT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS HOME! Please call today and request a private showing before it is gone!

In addition to standard application fees and deposits, the community HOA also charges a $75 app fee per household and a $200 security deposit.



To view virtual tour click on link below:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=VmCJqkXYL22&mls=1



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5765278)