5377 Quarry Rock Rd
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

5377 Quarry Rock Rd

5377 Quarry Rock Road · No Longer Available
Location

5377 Quarry Rock Road, Lakeland, FL 33809
Cobblestone Landing Townhomes

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
3 bedroom / 2.5 Bath in Gated community! - GORGEOUS TOWN-HOME! 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths corner unit conveniently located in North Lakeland within MINUTES TO I4 for a QUICK COMMUTE to Tampa and Orlando. This home has been wonderfully maintained, updated and has brand new paint and flooring all thought-out the condo. The spacious living and dining room area feature which allow for lots of natural light. The Cobblestone Landing community offers a GATED entrance, a BEAUTIFUL LARGE COMMUNITY SWIMMING POOL and is also within minutes to lots of shoppes, restaurants and everything you need! MOVE IN READY, SO DONT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS HOME! Please call today and request a private showing before it is gone!
In addition to standard application fees and deposits, the community HOA also charges a $75 app fee per household and a $200 security deposit.

To view virtual tour click on link below:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=VmCJqkXYL22&mls=1

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5765278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5377 Quarry Rock Rd have any available units?
5377 Quarry Rock Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 5377 Quarry Rock Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5377 Quarry Rock Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5377 Quarry Rock Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5377 Quarry Rock Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 5377 Quarry Rock Rd offer parking?
No, 5377 Quarry Rock Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5377 Quarry Rock Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5377 Quarry Rock Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5377 Quarry Rock Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5377 Quarry Rock Rd has a pool.
Does 5377 Quarry Rock Rd have accessible units?
No, 5377 Quarry Rock Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5377 Quarry Rock Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5377 Quarry Rock Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5377 Quarry Rock Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5377 Quarry Rock Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

