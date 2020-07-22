All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated December 14 2019 at 12:58 AM

520 Carroll Ave.

520 Carroll Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

520 Carroll Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33815
Central Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
range
oven
JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS!!!

Adorable duplex coming available!!!
This charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment features a lovely eat-in kitchen, HUGE Roman Bathtub, fenced-in patio area, and indoor washer/dryer hookups!!! If you are interested in this home, DON'T WAIT!!! Apply today at www.polkrents.com!!!

REQUIREMENTS: Please read carefully! MUST make 3X Monthly rent, have NO EVICTIONS (this includes roommates) within past 5 years, and have NO Open Bankruptcies. Criminal History is examined thoroughly. Application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE, so please do not apply if these circumstances apply to you (or any other occupant). NOTE: Security deposit is subject to increase, depending on information on application. To Apply: Go to http://polkrents.com and pay $25 per application, per adult over the age of 18. YOU ARE REQUIRED to prove your identity and income within 24 hours of applying. This can be done via email or in person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Carroll Ave. have any available units?
520 Carroll Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Carroll Ave. have?
Some of 520 Carroll Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Carroll Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
520 Carroll Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Carroll Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 520 Carroll Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 520 Carroll Ave. offer parking?
No, 520 Carroll Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 520 Carroll Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Carroll Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Carroll Ave. have a pool?
No, 520 Carroll Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 520 Carroll Ave. have accessible units?
No, 520 Carroll Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Carroll Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Carroll Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
