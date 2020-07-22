520 Carroll Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub range oven

JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS!!!



Adorable duplex coming available!!!

This charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment features a lovely eat-in kitchen, HUGE Roman Bathtub, fenced-in patio area, and indoor washer/dryer hookups!!! If you are interested in this home, DON'T WAIT!!! Apply today at www.polkrents.com!!!



REQUIREMENTS: Please read carefully! MUST make 3X Monthly rent, have NO EVICTIONS (this includes roommates) within past 5 years, and have NO Open Bankruptcies. Criminal History is examined thoroughly. Application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE, so please do not apply if these circumstances apply to you (or any other occupant). NOTE: Security deposit is subject to increase, depending on information on application. To Apply: Go to http://polkrents.com and pay $25 per application, per adult over the age of 18. YOU ARE REQUIRED to prove your identity and income within 24 hours of applying. This can be done via email or in person.