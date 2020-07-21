4748 HIGHLANDS PLACE DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

LOCATION....LOCATION.........COMPLETELY remodeled home that has 5 bedrooms PLUS upstairs and downstairs offices and a game/bonus/flex room. ALL TILE DOWNSTAIRS. OVERSIZED 2 car garage. Neutral colors..... Fenced yard, extra storage if needed. Pavered lanai and an upstairs balcony overlooking the solar heated spa/pool. You won't be disappointed with what owners have done to the inside and the outside. Very desirable area, close to shopping, medical, restaurants and the Parkway for easy access to Tampa or Orlando. ALL LAWN and POOL care INCLUDED. NO APPLICATION FEE....BEWARE we DO NOT advertise on Craigslist!