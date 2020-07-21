All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 4748 HIGHLANDS PLACE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
4748 HIGHLANDS PLACE DRIVE
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

4748 HIGHLANDS PLACE DRIVE

4748 Highlands Place Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4748 Highlands Place Drive, Lakeland, FL 33813

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
LOCATION....LOCATION.........COMPLETELY remodeled home that has 5 bedrooms PLUS upstairs and downstairs offices and a game/bonus/flex room. ALL TILE DOWNSTAIRS. OVERSIZED 2 car garage. Neutral colors..... Fenced yard, extra storage if needed. Pavered lanai and an upstairs balcony overlooking the solar heated spa/pool. You won't be disappointed with what owners have done to the inside and the outside. Very desirable area, close to shopping, medical, restaurants and the Parkway for easy access to Tampa or Orlando. ALL LAWN and POOL care INCLUDED. NO APPLICATION FEE....BEWARE we DO NOT advertise on Craigslist!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4748 HIGHLANDS PLACE DRIVE have any available units?
4748 HIGHLANDS PLACE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4748 HIGHLANDS PLACE DRIVE have?
Some of 4748 HIGHLANDS PLACE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4748 HIGHLANDS PLACE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4748 HIGHLANDS PLACE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4748 HIGHLANDS PLACE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4748 HIGHLANDS PLACE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 4748 HIGHLANDS PLACE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4748 HIGHLANDS PLACE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4748 HIGHLANDS PLACE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4748 HIGHLANDS PLACE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4748 HIGHLANDS PLACE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4748 HIGHLANDS PLACE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4748 HIGHLANDS PLACE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4748 HIGHLANDS PLACE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4748 HIGHLANDS PLACE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4748 HIGHLANDS PLACE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakeland Apartments with GymsLakeland Apartments with Pools
Lakeland Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Lakeland

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus