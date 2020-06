Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly pool bathtub

This home features 3 Bedrooms plus a den/office and 3 bathrooms. Formal dining room. Master bedroom features gorgeous views of the sunset, His and her closets and counters in bath. Relaxing Garden Tub. Tons of storage. Inside Utility room with washer/dryer hookups. Screened porch to relax on while watching the wildlife in the pond behind the home and the sunsets each day all while relaxing in your own private pool. Pool and Lawn care included.