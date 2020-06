Amenities

stainless steel air conditioning microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Location Location Location. Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home on quiet cul de sac, just one minute from the Polk Parkway. Adorable home with very large family room and kitchen with stainless steal applicances and Brand new AC unit ....ready for you! Very nice yard with 9x12ft. utility shed too! Close to shopping and everything. Wonderful property with large screen room and newer roof. Great schools and great neighborhood.