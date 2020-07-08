3826 HAMPSTEAD LANE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

BRAND NEW Townhome in Hampton Hills! Three bedroom, Two & Half Bath, Beautiful Townhouse. Granite island and counters compliment the cabinetry in the spacious kitchen. Large open living room and dining area with sliding doors to outside patio. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet with shelves on three walls. The master bath has double vanities with a shower with sliding doors and a built in seat. There is also a convenient linen closet. Bedrooms two and three are down the hallway along with a fantastic guest bath. The guest bath has double vanities and a linen closet. Bedroom two has a walk in closet. The large laundry room is upstairs with the bedrooms. There is a loft upstairs that could be used as an office space or game area. Ceiling fans in all the living spaces and bedrooms. Extended one car garage with automatic garage door opener with remote. Community Pool with exclusive access only for residents. Location offers easy access to I-4, Tampa, the Attractions, Orlando, Lakeland downtown, Clearwater Beach, Plant City, Bartow and Winter Haven. Walkable distance (5 minutes) from Lakeland Square Mall. Only minutes to medical - shopping - restaurants!