3801 Wildcat Run

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets pool shuffle board tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool shuffle board garage internet access tennis court

ENJOY LOADS OF AMENITIES IN THIS 55+ Rental! Located in Highland Fairways, a gated GOLF community. This 3bed/2bath home features vaulted ceilings, inside laundry room with washer & dryer and a 2 car garage. Kitchen has a lovely breakfast nook and the Living/Dining room combo will accommodate a formal dining set. The master bath features dual sinks and a large walk-in closet. Very little traffic at this home's location and no rear neighbors. MO. RENT INCLUDES CABLE TV, INTERNET & WI-FI, lawncare - plus use of all the community amenities & loads of activities. Pool, shuffleboard, tennis, beautiful clubhouse & so much more. Very convenient location- Publix, banking & restaurants across the street, access to Interstate 4 approx. 1 mile away. 12 MONTH LEASE required/must be at least 55 yrs of age.