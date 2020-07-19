All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 3801 Wildcat Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
3801 Wildcat Run
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:45 AM

3801 Wildcat Run

3801 Wildcat Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3801 Wildcat Run, Lakeland, FL 33810
Highland Fairways

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
internet access
tennis court
ENJOY LOADS OF AMENITIES IN THIS 55+ Rental! Located in Highland Fairways, a gated GOLF community. This 3bed/2bath home features vaulted ceilings, inside laundry room with washer & dryer and a 2 car garage. Kitchen has a lovely breakfast nook and the Living/Dining room combo will accommodate a formal dining set. The master bath features dual sinks and a large walk-in closet. Very little traffic at this home's location and no rear neighbors. MO. RENT INCLUDES CABLE TV, INTERNET & WI-FI, lawncare - plus use of all the community amenities & loads of activities. Pool, shuffleboard, tennis, beautiful clubhouse & so much more. Very convenient location- Publix, banking & restaurants across the street, access to Interstate 4 approx. 1 mile away. 12 MONTH LEASE required/must be at least 55 yrs of age.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 Wildcat Run have any available units?
3801 Wildcat Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3801 Wildcat Run have?
Some of 3801 Wildcat Run's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 Wildcat Run currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Wildcat Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Wildcat Run pet-friendly?
No, 3801 Wildcat Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 3801 Wildcat Run offer parking?
Yes, 3801 Wildcat Run offers parking.
Does 3801 Wildcat Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3801 Wildcat Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Wildcat Run have a pool?
Yes, 3801 Wildcat Run has a pool.
Does 3801 Wildcat Run have accessible units?
No, 3801 Wildcat Run does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Wildcat Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 3801 Wildcat Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymsLakeland Apartments with Pools
Lakeland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Lakeland

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus