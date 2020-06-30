All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 3630 COVINGTON LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
3630 COVINGTON LANE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM

3630 COVINGTON LANE

3630 Covinghton Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3630 Covinghton Lane, Lakeland, FL 33810
Hampton Hills South

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a large home? Look no further! Great location ! This 6 bedroom 3 bath home is located minutes from I4, shopping and restaurants. Kitchen features granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets, large pantry and eat in area. Large master suite, master bath has garden tub, stand up shower and double sink. Formal living room/dining room on first floor along with beautiful kitchen , family room, 1 bedroom and a full bath. The home does sit on a double lot so plenty of room to play. Lawn care is included. HOA does require a seperate application. Renters insurance required. Call to set up your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 COVINGTON LANE have any available units?
3630 COVINGTON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3630 COVINGTON LANE have?
Some of 3630 COVINGTON LANE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3630 COVINGTON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3630 COVINGTON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 COVINGTON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3630 COVINGTON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 3630 COVINGTON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3630 COVINGTON LANE offers parking.
Does 3630 COVINGTON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3630 COVINGTON LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 COVINGTON LANE have a pool?
No, 3630 COVINGTON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3630 COVINGTON LANE have accessible units?
No, 3630 COVINGTON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 COVINGTON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3630 COVINGTON LANE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus