3630 COVINGTON LANE

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a large home? Look no further! Great location ! This 6 bedroom 3 bath home is located minutes from I4, shopping and restaurants. Kitchen features granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets, large pantry and eat in area. Large master suite, master bath has garden tub, stand up shower and double sink. Formal living room/dining room on first floor along with beautiful kitchen , family room, 1 bedroom and a full bath. The home does sit on a double lot so plenty of room to play. Lawn care is included. HOA does require a seperate application. Renters insurance required. Call to set up your showing today!