356 ENCLAVE DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

GATED ENCLAVE CONDO overlooking Grasslands golf course. Plenty of space with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a den/study with double French doors and wood-look tile. Living area features high ceilings and engineered wood floors. Enjoy the serenity of the screen enclosed lanai/patio overlooking the golf course. Includes landscaping, water, sewer, basic CATV and exterior pest control. Convenient to Polk Parkway, Lakeside Village's dining and shopping venues, downtown Lakeland and medical facilities. Gated maintenance free Grasslands style!! See GRASSLANDS membership for costs associated with golf - pool - tennis - clubhouse. Sorry, no pets.