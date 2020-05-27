All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

356 ENCLAVE DRIVE

356 Enclave Drive · No Longer Available
Location

356 Enclave Drive, Lakeland, FL 33803
Grasslands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
GATED ENCLAVE CONDO overlooking Grasslands golf course. Plenty of space with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a den/study with double French doors and wood-look tile.  Living area features high ceilings and engineered wood floors. Enjoy the serenity of the screen enclosed lanai/patio overlooking the golf course. Includes landscaping, water, sewer, basic CATV and exterior pest control. Convenient to Polk Parkway, Lakeside Village's dining and shopping venues, downtown Lakeland and medical facilities. Gated maintenance free Grasslands style!! See GRASSLANDS membership for costs associated with golf - pool - tennis - clubhouse. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 ENCLAVE DRIVE have any available units?
356 ENCLAVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 356 ENCLAVE DRIVE have?
Some of 356 ENCLAVE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 356 ENCLAVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
356 ENCLAVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 ENCLAVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 356 ENCLAVE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 356 ENCLAVE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 356 ENCLAVE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 356 ENCLAVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 356 ENCLAVE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 ENCLAVE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 356 ENCLAVE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 356 ENCLAVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 356 ENCLAVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 356 ENCLAVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 356 ENCLAVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
