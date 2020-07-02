3440 TURNBERRY DRIVE

Amenities

CENTRALLY LOCATED with a maintenance free lifestyle two bedroom/ two bath home plus den/office and small hobby room/nursery. The kitchen features granite counter tops, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Tile covers the flooring in the bathrooms, kitchen and dinette. Customized wood closets as well as the pantry. Relax on the screened lanai overlooking water with golf course beyond. The oversized garage offers additional storage. 24 hour manned security gate and maintenance on the lake and fountain. This home is within minutes of Polk Parkway (easy access to Tampa or Orlando), Lakeside Village, Publix shopping center, Watson Clinic South, Lakeland Civic Center. Polk Museum, Lakeland Library, Florida Southern Collage, Polk Theater, Munn Park and downtown Lakeland, golfing and fishing. Grasslands offers memberships in the premier private country club for golf, social, etc.