Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
3440 TURNBERRY DRIVE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 1:12 AM

3440 TURNBERRY DRIVE

3440 Turnberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3440 Turnberry Drive, Lakeland, FL 33803
Grasslands

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
CENTRALLY LOCATED with a maintenance free lifestyle two bedroom/ two bath home plus den/office and small hobby room/nursery. The kitchen features granite counter tops, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Tile covers the flooring in the bathrooms, kitchen and dinette. Customized wood closets as well as the pantry. Relax on the screened lanai overlooking water with golf course beyond. The oversized garage offers additional storage. 24 hour manned security gate and maintenance on the lake and fountain. This home is within minutes of Polk Parkway (easy access to Tampa or Orlando), Lakeside Village, Publix shopping center, Watson Clinic South, Lakeland Civic Center. Polk Museum, Lakeland Library, Florida Southern Collage, Polk Theater, Munn Park and downtown Lakeland, golfing and fishing. Grasslands offers memberships in the premier private country club for golf, social, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

