3226 INDEPENDENCE STREET

COVID-19: Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.

Available June 1, 2020

South Lakeland location 3 bedroom 2 bath home, ceramic title flooring through out. Large Living room. Updated kitchen with new white shaker cabinets and new counter tops and new back splash. Appliances include stove, ref, newer dishwasher. Separate dining area. Master bedroom features private bath with walk in shower. Added bonus is the 22x15 enclosed lanai/bonus room area. Fenced back yard with storage shed. Newer CHA. Single car garage with separate 06x11 laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups. School districts include Cleveland Court Elem, South West Middle and Lakeland Sr High. Tenant should verify all. $1250.00 per month $1250.00 security deposit. $65.00 application fee per adult. ****AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING AFTER MAY 04, 2020 with a 24 hour notice. ***Pet Policy one small pet will be consider with a $300.00 non refundable pet fee. No smoking inside the home. Renter insurance is required. Appointment only.