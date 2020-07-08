All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:55 AM

3226 INDEPENDENCE STREET

3226 Independence Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3226 Independence Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33803
Cleveland Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
COVID-19: Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.
Available June 1, 2020
South Lakeland location 3 bedroom 2 bath home, ceramic title flooring through out. Large Living room. Updated kitchen with new white shaker cabinets and new counter tops and new back splash. Appliances include stove, ref, newer dishwasher. Separate dining area. Master bedroom features private bath with walk in shower. Added bonus is the 22x15 enclosed lanai/bonus room area. Fenced back yard with storage shed. Newer CHA. Single car garage with separate 06x11 laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups. School districts include Cleveland Court Elem, South West Middle and Lakeland Sr High. Tenant should verify all. $1250.00 per month $1250.00 security deposit. $65.00 application fee per adult. ****AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING AFTER MAY 04, 2020 with a 24 hour notice. ***Pet Policy one small pet will be consider with a $300.00 non refundable pet fee. No smoking inside the home. Renter insurance is required. Appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3226 INDEPENDENCE STREET have any available units?
3226 INDEPENDENCE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3226 INDEPENDENCE STREET have?
Some of 3226 INDEPENDENCE STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3226 INDEPENDENCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3226 INDEPENDENCE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3226 INDEPENDENCE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3226 INDEPENDENCE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3226 INDEPENDENCE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3226 INDEPENDENCE STREET offers parking.
Does 3226 INDEPENDENCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3226 INDEPENDENCE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3226 INDEPENDENCE STREET have a pool?
No, 3226 INDEPENDENCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3226 INDEPENDENCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 3226 INDEPENDENCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3226 INDEPENDENCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3226 INDEPENDENCE STREET has units with dishwashers.

