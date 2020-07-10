All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

312 W PARK STREET

312 West Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

312 West Park Street, Lakeland, FL 33803
Dixieland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Remodeled duplex unit in Dixieland area. All wood floors and brand new kitchens with granite and real wood cabinets. Bathroom shower has been redone with travertine tile. Large screened porch on the front and 1 car carport with private laundry room and storage closet. Deposit will be $925.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 W PARK STREET have any available units?
312 W PARK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 W PARK STREET have?
Some of 312 W PARK STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 W PARK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
312 W PARK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 W PARK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 312 W PARK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 312 W PARK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 312 W PARK STREET offers parking.
Does 312 W PARK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 W PARK STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 W PARK STREET have a pool?
No, 312 W PARK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 312 W PARK STREET have accessible units?
No, 312 W PARK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 312 W PARK STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 W PARK STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

