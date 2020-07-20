All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 2724 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
2724 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE
Last updated October 18 2019 at 8:10 PM

2724 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE

2724 Cambridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2724 Cambridge Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33803
Lake Hollingsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
MUST SEE, MOVE IN READY!! This 2 bedroom 1 bath rental property has all you need it is fully furnished. The house is centrally located to lots of shopping, grocery stores, schools and a few blocks from Lake Hollingsworth for nice walks at night. The tile is through out the house a nice sized shower, walk in closet in the master bedroom. The large backyard is fenced and the screen back porch is great for relaxing. The rental property includes the following; Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Washer and Dryer, Microwave. The furnished rooms are the following; Living room with tables and Lamps, Dinning room table and Chairs, Family room furniture set, Back Porch furniture, 3 beds and furniture in rooms and much more. You will fall in love with house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
2724 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2724 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE have?
Some of 2724 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2724 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2724 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 2724 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2724 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2724 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2724 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2724 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2724 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2724 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2724 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakeland Apartments with GymsLakeland Apartments with Pools
Lakeland Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Lakeland

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus