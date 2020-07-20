2724 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE

Amenities

MUST SEE, MOVE IN READY!! This 2 bedroom 1 bath rental property has all you need it is fully furnished. The house is centrally located to lots of shopping, grocery stores, schools and a few blocks from Lake Hollingsworth for nice walks at night. The tile is through out the house a nice sized shower, walk in closet in the master bedroom. The large backyard is fenced and the screen back porch is great for relaxing. The rental property includes the following; Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Washer and Dryer, Microwave. The furnished rooms are the following; Living room with tables and Lamps, Dinning room table and Chairs, Family room furniture set, Back Porch furniture, 3 beds and furniture in rooms and much more. You will fall in love with house!