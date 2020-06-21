2540 LADOGA DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool pool table garage media room tennis court

Beautiful lakefront 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage home in Bridgewater! TONS of community amenities including resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, playground, walking trails, fishing pier and more! Home features volume ceilings, split bedroom plan, and wood laminate flooring throughout entire downstairs. The large open kitchen boasts beautiful wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, closet pantry and opens to breakfast space and family room. Formal living room and dining room space at front of the house. Over-sized master suite with gorgeous lake view. Master bath has walk-in closet, shower, and private water closet. Bedroom 4 is located just off master and could be a great home office or nursery. Bedroom 5 is located upstairs with full bathroom, closing door and closet and could be theater/media room or bonus room (will fit a pool table). Sliding glass doors from family room to open patio space overlooking lake and fence backyard. Landscape maintenance included. Convenient to I-4, Tampa, Orlando, and the new Lakeland Polytechnic University campus.