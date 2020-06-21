All apartments in Lakeland
2540 LADOGA DRIVE

2540 Ladoga Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2540 Ladoga Drive, Lakeland, FL 33805
Villages At Bridgewater

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
media room
tennis court
Beautiful lakefront 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage home in Bridgewater! TONS of community amenities including resort style pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, playground, walking trails, fishing pier and more! Home features volume ceilings, split bedroom plan, and wood laminate flooring throughout entire downstairs. The large open kitchen boasts beautiful wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, closet pantry and opens to breakfast space and family room. Formal living room and dining room space at front of the house. Over-sized master suite with gorgeous lake view. Master bath has walk-in closet, shower, and private water closet. Bedroom 4 is located just off master and could be a great home office or nursery. Bedroom 5 is located upstairs with full bathroom, closing door and closet and could be theater/media room or bonus room (will fit a pool table). Sliding glass doors from family room to open patio space overlooking lake and fence backyard. Landscape maintenance included. Convenient to I-4, Tampa, Orlando, and the new Lakeland Polytechnic University campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 LADOGA DRIVE have any available units?
2540 LADOGA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2540 LADOGA DRIVE have?
Some of 2540 LADOGA DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2540 LADOGA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2540 LADOGA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 LADOGA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2540 LADOGA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 2540 LADOGA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2540 LADOGA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2540 LADOGA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 LADOGA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 LADOGA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2540 LADOGA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2540 LADOGA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2540 LADOGA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 LADOGA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2540 LADOGA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
