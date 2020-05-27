We have a tiled/ fresh new carpet apartment available for rent. Freshly painted as well. It is 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Newly remodeled unit. Come see me for a tour. This apartment will not last long. Target move-in date first week of Sept.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2532 Chestnut Woods Dr have any available units?
2532 Chestnut Woods Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 2532 Chestnut Woods Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2532 Chestnut Woods Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.