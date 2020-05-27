All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:17 AM

2532 Chestnut Woods Dr

2532 Chestnut Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2532 Chestnut Woods Drive, Lakeland, FL 33815

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
carpet
We have a tiled/ fresh new carpet apartment available for rent. Freshly painted as well. It is 2 bedrooms 1 bath. Newly remodeled unit. Come see me for a tour. This apartment will not last long. Target move-in date first week of Sept.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 Chestnut Woods Dr have any available units?
2532 Chestnut Woods Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 2532 Chestnut Woods Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2532 Chestnut Woods Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 Chestnut Woods Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2532 Chestnut Woods Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 2532 Chestnut Woods Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2532 Chestnut Woods Dr offers parking.
Does 2532 Chestnut Woods Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2532 Chestnut Woods Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 Chestnut Woods Dr have a pool?
No, 2532 Chestnut Woods Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2532 Chestnut Woods Dr have accessible units?
No, 2532 Chestnut Woods Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 Chestnut Woods Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2532 Chestnut Woods Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2532 Chestnut Woods Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2532 Chestnut Woods Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
