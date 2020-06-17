All apartments in Lakeland
2479 Caspian Drive
2479 Caspian Drive

Location

2479 Caspian Drive, Lakeland, FL 33805
Villages At Bridgewater

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This brand new home is simply dreamy with all the features and the expansive space that it offers! Be prepared to be impressed with the stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and best of all the chance to be able to be the first one to call this house home. The spacious living room features a plenty of natural light that enhances the openness of the room. The open lay out flows directly to the kitchen, where you can prepare your favorite meals with stainless steel appliances. Schedule your self-tour today to see why this home is definitely an ideal place to gather for making lasting memories. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. We look forward to hearing from you and for you to call this place located at Villages at Bridgewater, in Lakeland, your new home! move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or req
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2479 Caspian Drive have any available units?
2479 Caspian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 2479 Caspian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2479 Caspian Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2479 Caspian Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2479 Caspian Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2479 Caspian Drive offer parking?
No, 2479 Caspian Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2479 Caspian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2479 Caspian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2479 Caspian Drive have a pool?
No, 2479 Caspian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2479 Caspian Drive have accessible units?
No, 2479 Caspian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2479 Caspian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2479 Caspian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2479 Caspian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2479 Caspian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
