Lakeland, FL
2282 Geneva Dr
Last updated May 28 2019 at 2:43 PM

2282 Geneva Dr

2282 Geneva Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2282 Geneva Drive, Lakeland, FL 33805
Villages At Bridgewater

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Step inside this beautiful single family home built by KB Home with plenty of space and a relaxing pond view. This house is located in Villages of Bridgwater resort style living with community pool, fitness center, tennis court and playground and fishing. As soon as you enter this house you will see a plenty dining living room combo as well as a huge loft that can be used for office or study, the kitchen has a plenty room and is overlooking the great room as well as the relaxing pond view. Appliances included, laminate countertops in Kitchen, 36" cabinets, open floor plan. Master Bedroom can sit a king bed and the master bath has marble counter tops, dual sinks, separate tub and shower and the walk in closet. Laundry room with washer and dryer hook up following bed 2 and 3 with bath 2. The relaxing patio with a beautiful pond view made this house very cozy for first time home buyers or secondary resident.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2282 Geneva Dr have any available units?
2282 Geneva Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2282 Geneva Dr have?
Some of 2282 Geneva Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2282 Geneva Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2282 Geneva Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2282 Geneva Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2282 Geneva Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2282 Geneva Dr offer parking?
No, 2282 Geneva Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2282 Geneva Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2282 Geneva Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2282 Geneva Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2282 Geneva Dr has a pool.
Does 2282 Geneva Dr have accessible units?
No, 2282 Geneva Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2282 Geneva Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2282 Geneva Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
