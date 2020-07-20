2282 Geneva Dr

Amenities

Step inside this beautiful single family home built by KB Home with plenty of space and a relaxing pond view. This house is located in Villages of Bridgwater resort style living with community pool, fitness center, tennis court and playground and fishing. As soon as you enter this house you will see a plenty dining living room combo as well as a huge loft that can be used for office or study, the kitchen has a plenty room and is overlooking the great room as well as the relaxing pond view. Appliances included, laminate countertops in Kitchen, 36" cabinets, open floor plan. Master Bedroom can sit a king bed and the master bath has marble counter tops, dual sinks, separate tub and shower and the walk in closet. Laundry room with washer and dryer hook up following bed 2 and 3 with bath 2. The relaxing patio with a beautiful pond view made this house very cozy for first time home buyers or secondary resident.