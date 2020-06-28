2124 East Gachet Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony carport

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

JUST REDUCED!!!***Available Now*** 2nd Mo free with 13 mo lease Fall in love with this spacious 4BR 2BA home featuring formal and separate living and dining rooms and get comfortable in the large bedrooms! This home is all about enjoyment and convenience with its carport, covered back porch, driveway and fenced backyard. Hurry this home will go fast! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.



High school: Lakeland Senior High School

Middle school: Lakeland Highlands Middle School

Elementary school: Highlands Grove Elementary School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1969

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.