Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:52 AM

2124 East Gachet Boulevard

2124 East Gachet Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2124 East Gachet Boulevard, Lakeland, FL 33813

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
JUST REDUCED!!!***Available Now*** 2nd Mo free with 13 mo lease Fall in love with this spacious 4BR 2BA home featuring formal and separate living and dining rooms and get comfortable in the large bedrooms! This home is all about enjoyment and convenience with its carport, covered back porch, driveway and fenced backyard. Hurry this home will go fast! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.

High school: Lakeland Senior High School
Middle school: Lakeland Highlands Middle School
Elementary school: Highlands Grove Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1969
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 East Gachet Boulevard have any available units?
2124 East Gachet Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 2124 East Gachet Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2124 East Gachet Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 East Gachet Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2124 East Gachet Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 2124 East Gachet Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2124 East Gachet Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2124 East Gachet Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2124 East Gachet Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 East Gachet Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2124 East Gachet Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2124 East Gachet Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2124 East Gachet Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 East Gachet Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2124 East Gachet Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2124 East Gachet Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2124 East Gachet Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
