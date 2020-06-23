All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2110 Brandy Place

2110 Brandy Place · No Longer Available
Location

2110 Brandy Place, Lakeland, FL 33803
Southwest Lakeland

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a06bb4f052 ----
For your convenience text us during business hours at 863-510-5965. We Are Here For You!

This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex apartment located off of Beacon Road between South Florida Ave and Harden Blvd. There is central heat and A/C. Pets are welcome! There is a $200 non refundable pet fee per pet, a $25 pet application fee per pet, and the rent will increase depending on each pet\'s size and breed.

***If moving from out of state, please call about special requirements***
Renters insurance is required for all rentals.

MOVE IN AMOUNTS DUE ON OR BEFORE LEASE SIGNING: There is a $250 move in administration fee due upon lease signing along with first full month\'s rent and security deposit. Pet rent and pet fees do apply, renters insurance required with pets.

QUALIFICATIONS: To see what qualifications are needed or a list of guidelines we follow when processing applications, please see our website www.allcountypolk.com/available-rentals/rental-guidelines

Please note, while our Franchise Site may flow out to many different ?For Rent? sites, it will not post our listings on Craigslist. Please be aware of scammers. All of our available listings are properly marketed on our managed website, www.allcountypolk.com.

All properties are rented As Is

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Brandy Place have any available units?
2110 Brandy Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 Brandy Place have?
Some of 2110 Brandy Place's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Brandy Place currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Brandy Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Brandy Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 Brandy Place is pet friendly.
Does 2110 Brandy Place offer parking?
No, 2110 Brandy Place does not offer parking.
Does 2110 Brandy Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 Brandy Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Brandy Place have a pool?
No, 2110 Brandy Place does not have a pool.
Does 2110 Brandy Place have accessible units?
No, 2110 Brandy Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Brandy Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 Brandy Place does not have units with dishwashers.
