2110 Brandy Place

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning courtyard

This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex apartment located off of Beacon Road between South Florida Ave and Harden Blvd. There is central heat and A/C. Pets are welcome! There is a $200 non refundable pet fee per pet, a $25 pet application fee per pet, and the rent will increase depending on each pet\'s size and breed.



***If moving from out of state, please call about special requirements***

Renters insurance is required for all rentals.



MOVE IN AMOUNTS DUE ON OR BEFORE LEASE SIGNING: There is a $250 move in administration fee due upon lease signing along with first full month\'s rent and security deposit. Pet rent and pet fees do apply, renters insurance required with pets.



QUALIFICATIONS: To see what qualifications are needed or a list of guidelines we follow when processing applications, please see our website www.allcountypolk.com/available-rentals/rental-guidelines



Please note, while our Franchise Site may flow out to many different ?For Rent? sites, it will not post our listings on Craigslist. Please be aware of scammers. All of our available listings are properly marketed on our managed website, www.allcountypolk.com.



All properties are rented As Is