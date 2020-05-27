2109 Sandy Hook

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

Immaculate s. Lakeland Home - This home is extremely well cared for and is located in S. Lakeland in the Waterview subdivision that features a community pool (Across the street from the home). The home features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths along with an upstairs loft which could be a 3rd bedroom. The home has tile floors throughout the main living area and carpet in the bedrooms. The home has a 1 car garage with laundry area. You must see this home to appreciate it. Lawn care is included in the rental amount.



Virtual Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=JfN3gKjU62i



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package:

$35 monthly Tenant benefit package includes the following services

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4917735)