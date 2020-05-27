All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 2109 Sandy Hook.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
2109 Sandy Hook
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

2109 Sandy Hook

2109 Sandy Hook · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2109 Sandy Hook, Lakeland, FL 33813

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Immaculate s. Lakeland Home - This home is extremely well cared for and is located in S. Lakeland in the Waterview subdivision that features a community pool (Across the street from the home). The home features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths along with an upstairs loft which could be a 3rd bedroom. The home has tile floors throughout the main living area and carpet in the bedrooms. The home has a 1 car garage with laundry area. You must see this home to appreciate it. Lawn care is included in the rental amount.

Virtual Tour Link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=JfN3gKjU62i

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package:
$35 monthly Tenant benefit package includes the following services
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4917735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Sandy Hook have any available units?
2109 Sandy Hook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Sandy Hook have?
Some of 2109 Sandy Hook's amenities include w/d hookup, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Sandy Hook currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Sandy Hook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Sandy Hook pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Sandy Hook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 2109 Sandy Hook offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Sandy Hook offers parking.
Does 2109 Sandy Hook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Sandy Hook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Sandy Hook have a pool?
Yes, 2109 Sandy Hook has a pool.
Does 2109 Sandy Hook have accessible units?
No, 2109 Sandy Hook does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Sandy Hook have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 Sandy Hook does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakeland Apartments with GymsLakeland Apartments with Pools
Lakeland Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Lakeland

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus