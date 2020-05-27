Amenities

2019 Woodbriar Loop S. Available 05/06/19 3/2 Available 5/6 - Centrally located 3 bedroom 2 bath. Laminate and Tile floors in the main living areas and new carpet in bedrooms, freshly painted inside, spacious master bedroom, inside utility with washer dryer hook up, 1 car garage. Minutes to Polk Parkway and I4.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package: (Included in rental amount)

$35 monthly Tenant benefit package includes the following services

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3759075)