Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

2019 Woodbriar Loop S.

2019 Woodbriar Loop South · No Longer Available
Location

2019 Woodbriar Loop South, Lakeland, FL 33813

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
garage
pet friendly
2019 Woodbriar Loop S. Available 05/06/19 3/2 Available 5/6 - Centrally located 3 bedroom 2 bath. Laminate and Tile floors in the main living areas and new carpet in bedrooms, freshly painted inside, spacious master bedroom, inside utility with washer dryer hook up, 1 car garage. Minutes to Polk Parkway and I4.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package: (Included in rental amount)
$35 monthly Tenant benefit package includes the following services
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3759075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 Woodbriar Loop S. have any available units?
2019 Woodbriar Loop S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2019 Woodbriar Loop S. have?
Some of 2019 Woodbriar Loop S.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 Woodbriar Loop S. currently offering any rent specials?
2019 Woodbriar Loop S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 Woodbriar Loop S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2019 Woodbriar Loop S. is pet friendly.
Does 2019 Woodbriar Loop S. offer parking?
Yes, 2019 Woodbriar Loop S. offers parking.
Does 2019 Woodbriar Loop S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2019 Woodbriar Loop S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 Woodbriar Loop S. have a pool?
No, 2019 Woodbriar Loop S. does not have a pool.
Does 2019 Woodbriar Loop S. have accessible units?
No, 2019 Woodbriar Loop S. does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 Woodbriar Loop S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2019 Woodbriar Loop S. does not have units with dishwashers.

