Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
1937 Hallam Dr
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

1937 Hallam Dr

1937 Hallam Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1937 Hallam Drive, Lakeland, FL 33813

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3/2 CUSTOM NEW BUILD for rent! - BRAND NEW custom built home available in one of the most sought after areas of Lakeland. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home boasts vaulted ceilings, high end appliances, custom tile work, tank less water heater, numerous energy saving features, and an OVERSIZED two car garage. For information and showing instructions please contact Keith McDonalds office (863)-777-8069

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5226559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1937 Hallam Dr have any available units?
1937 Hallam Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 1937 Hallam Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1937 Hallam Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1937 Hallam Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1937 Hallam Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 1937 Hallam Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1937 Hallam Dr offers parking.
Does 1937 Hallam Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1937 Hallam Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1937 Hallam Dr have a pool?
No, 1937 Hallam Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1937 Hallam Dr have accessible units?
No, 1937 Hallam Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1937 Hallam Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1937 Hallam Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1937 Hallam Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1937 Hallam Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

