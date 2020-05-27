1937 Hallam Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3/2 CUSTOM NEW BUILD for rent! - BRAND NEW custom built home available in one of the most sought after areas of Lakeland. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home boasts vaulted ceilings, high end appliances, custom tile work, tank less water heater, numerous energy saving features, and an OVERSIZED two car garage. For information and showing instructions please contact Keith McDonalds office (863)-777-8069



Virtual Tour Link

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZZG9aZf1RBs&mls=1



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5226559)