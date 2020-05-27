All apartments in Lakeland
May 29 2020

1924 Casco Street

1924 Casco Street · No Longer Available
Location

1924 Casco Street, Lakeland, FL 33801
Lake Bonny

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Three bedroom and two bathroom home. This home has been completely renovated and features refinished original wood floors and updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The large fenced in backyard is ready for your family.
Beautifully renovated three bedroom and two bath home. Large fenced in backyard. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The wood floors has been refinished. Ready for your family.

Requirements: 3 times monthly income, no evictions, no felonies in 5 years and no open collections on credit report.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1924 Casco Street have any available units?
1924 Casco Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1924 Casco Street have?
Some of 1924 Casco Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 Casco Street currently offering any rent specials?
1924 Casco Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 Casco Street pet-friendly?
No, 1924 Casco Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 1924 Casco Street offer parking?
No, 1924 Casco Street does not offer parking.
Does 1924 Casco Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1924 Casco Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 Casco Street have a pool?
No, 1924 Casco Street does not have a pool.
Does 1924 Casco Street have accessible units?
No, 1924 Casco Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 Casco Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1924 Casco Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
