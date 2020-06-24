All apartments in Lakeland
1836 N CRYSTAL LAKE DRIVE

1836 North Crystal Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1836 North Crystal Lake Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801
Crystal Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
courtyard
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
courtyard
This rental is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1,436 sq ft townhouse located in The Grove subdivision in central Lakeland with easy access to shopping and the bus line. This unit is a 2 story unit with large courtyard. Call today for your private showing.

1. Non-refundable $65.00 Application fee for anyone over the age of 18.
2. Fair Credit required (credit scores under 600 may be subject to additional deposits) / Good Rental History Required / No Evictions / No Convicted Felons / No Co-signers.
3. Household Income of at least 3x's the rental rate (Proof in the form of pay-stubs is required).
4. Single Family use only - No Roommates.
5. Some properties will allow a small pet under 35 lbs - Absolutely NO vicious breeds (NO EXCEPTIONS).
6. We do not accept section 8 vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 N CRYSTAL LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
1836 N CRYSTAL LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1836 N CRYSTAL LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 1836 N CRYSTAL LAKE DRIVE's amenities include pet friendly, courtyard, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1836 N CRYSTAL LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1836 N CRYSTAL LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 N CRYSTAL LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1836 N CRYSTAL LAKE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1836 N CRYSTAL LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1836 N CRYSTAL LAKE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1836 N CRYSTAL LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1836 N CRYSTAL LAKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 N CRYSTAL LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1836 N CRYSTAL LAKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1836 N CRYSTAL LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1836 N CRYSTAL LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 N CRYSTAL LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1836 N CRYSTAL LAKE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
