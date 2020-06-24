1836 N CRYSTAL LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 courtyard

This rental is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1,436 sq ft townhouse located in The Grove subdivision in central Lakeland with easy access to shopping and the bus line. This unit is a 2 story unit with large courtyard. Call today for your private showing.



1. Non-refundable $65.00 Application fee for anyone over the age of 18.

2. Fair Credit required (credit scores under 600 may be subject to additional deposits) / Good Rental History Required / No Evictions / No Convicted Felons / No Co-signers.

3. Household Income of at least 3x's the rental rate (Proof in the form of pay-stubs is required).

4. Single Family use only - No Roommates.

5. Some properties will allow a small pet under 35 lbs - Absolutely NO vicious breeds (NO EXCEPTIONS).

6. We do not accept section 8 vouchers.