1836 N CRYSTAL LAKE DRIVE

Amenities
This rental is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1,436 sq ft townhouse located in The Grove subdivision in central Lakeland with easy access to shopping and the bus line. This unit is a 2 story unit with large courtyard. Call today for your private showing.
1. Non-refundable $65.00 Application fee for anyone over the age of 18.
2. Fair Credit required (credit scores under 600 may be subject to additional deposits) / Good Rental History Required / No Evictions / No Convicted Felons / No Co-signers.
3. Household Income of at least 3x's the rental rate (Proof in the form of pay-stubs is required).
4. Single Family use only - No Roommates.
5. Some properties will allow a small pet under 35 lbs - Absolutely NO vicious breeds (NO EXCEPTIONS).
6. We do not accept section 8 vouchers.