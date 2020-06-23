Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony 24hr maintenance cable included garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access tennis court

1828 Rocky Pointe Dr. Available 01/10/20 3/2.5 with Loft Available 1/10! - LAKEFRONT!!! You will love this beautiful 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage home located in the popular Stoney-Point community. It offers 2,238 square feet of spacious entertaining areas, a soaring two-story ceiling in the living room, downstairs master suite, large upstairs flex room/loft and a 10x10 screened-in enclosure in the rear. After a long day, head out to the patio and relax lakeside and enjoy the beautiful sunset. This home includes a maintenance free community with two pools, tennis courts, and a clubhouse and also cable and internet are included. No approval required from HOA, They also maintain the exterior landscaping, paint the home every 6 years and maintain the homes roof. Located just minutes to local shopping and restaurants, this centrally located home is only minutes to the center of Lakeland.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Pets Allowed



