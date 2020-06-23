All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

1828 Rocky Pointe Dr.

1828 Rocky Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1828 Rocky Pointe Drive, Lakeland, FL 33813

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
cable included
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
tennis court
1828 Rocky Pointe Dr. Available 01/10/20 3/2.5 with Loft Available 1/10! - LAKEFRONT!!! You will love this beautiful 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage home located in the popular Stoney-Point community. It offers 2,238 square feet of spacious entertaining areas, a soaring two-story ceiling in the living room, downstairs master suite, large upstairs flex room/loft and a 10x10 screened-in enclosure in the rear. After a long day, head out to the patio and relax lakeside and enjoy the beautiful sunset. This home includes a maintenance free community with two pools, tennis courts, and a clubhouse and also cable and internet are included. No approval required from HOA, They also maintain the exterior landscaping, paint the home every 6 years and maintain the homes roof. Located just minutes to local shopping and restaurants, this centrally located home is only minutes to the center of Lakeland.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4481048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 Rocky Pointe Dr. have any available units?
1828 Rocky Pointe Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1828 Rocky Pointe Dr. have?
Some of 1828 Rocky Pointe Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 Rocky Pointe Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1828 Rocky Pointe Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 Rocky Pointe Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1828 Rocky Pointe Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 1828 Rocky Pointe Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1828 Rocky Pointe Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1828 Rocky Pointe Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1828 Rocky Pointe Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 Rocky Pointe Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1828 Rocky Pointe Dr. has a pool.
Does 1828 Rocky Pointe Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1828 Rocky Pointe Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 Rocky Pointe Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1828 Rocky Pointe Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
