1609 Fairview Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Lovely Dixie Land Home for rent. This 2/1/2 is walking distance of lake Hollingsworth and Lake Hunter. Only a few short blocks off of South Florida Ave making it convenient to many great restaurants. In this home you will find classic wood floors large living room with built in entertainment center. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, tile floors and a wonderful view of the garden in the back yard. The master bedroom has a half bath and wood flooring. the family room has access to a large deck that overlooks the back yard with it's gardens and fruit trees. Dixieland elementary school is only a few minutes walk from the front door. No need to worry about mowing your lawn with this home lawn maintenance is included.