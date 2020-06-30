1604 UNITAH AVENUE

Amenities

w/d hookup range oven refrigerator

Listing Agent: Ron Denney 863.660.3919 rondenney01@aol.com - Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home situated on a large fenced in lot. The home is tucked away on a dead end street. Centrally located and convenient to bus routes, shopping, dining, parks and much more. The kitchen features wood 42"cabinets with refrigerator and oven/range. There are washer and dryer hook ups in the screened in laundry/storage. This very clean home is ideal for someone that enjoys being outside. Call today for private showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5467096)