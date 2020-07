Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Check out this beautifully updated 2 bedroom, 1 Bath located just minutes from I-4 to make for easy traveling. Freshly Painted interior with tile throughout and a nice floor plan. Large tree keeps house nicely shaded to help out during those hot summer months! Screened-in front porch perfect for relaxing on after a long day and carport to keep your vehicle nicely shaded. Full size washer/dryer hookups. Pet friendly! Call today!