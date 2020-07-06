1438 Fern Rd.

Amenities

2 Bedroom / 1 Bath 1/2 Duplex in Central Lakeland - This 1/2 Duplex is centrally located in Lakeland just off of Hwy 92 with easy access to I-4 & Highway 98. The unit features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with tile and carpeted floors. The unit has an updated kitchen and Washer and Dryer Hookups.



