129 PINELLAS STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub

This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom pool home has it all! You will fall in love with the eat in kitchen, amazing butcher block countertops, tile backsplash, undercabinet lighting, and real brick flooring. Upgraded light fixtures throughout the home, new paint, flooring, blinds, and screens. The oversized two car garage is perfect for a larger vehicle, or to be used for extra storage. As you walk into the master bathroom you will be amazed at the tile work along with dual rain shower heads giving it a spa like feel. The hall bathroom leads out to the pool deck where you can spend your days relaxing by the fully enclosed in-ground pool.

*Pool and lawn care included in rent *



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



Rental Terms:

Rent: $2,035/mo

Deposit: $2,060

Application Fee: $65

Lease Term: 6 months only

Available 12/17/2019