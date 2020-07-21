All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:53 AM

129 PINELLAS STREET

129 Pinellas Street · No Longer Available
Location

129 Pinellas Street, Lakeland, FL 33803
Cleveland Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bathroom pool home has it all! You will fall in love with the eat in kitchen, amazing butcher block countertops, tile backsplash, undercabinet lighting, and real brick flooring. Upgraded light fixtures throughout the home, new paint, flooring, blinds, and screens. The oversized two car garage is perfect for a larger vehicle, or to be used for extra storage. As you walk into the master bathroom you will be amazed at the tile work along with dual rain shower heads giving it a spa like feel. The hall bathroom leads out to the pool deck where you can spend your days relaxing by the fully enclosed in-ground pool.
*Pool and lawn care included in rent *

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

Rental Terms:
Rent: $2,035/mo
Deposit: $2,060
Application Fee: $65
Lease Term: 6 months only
Available 12/17/2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 PINELLAS STREET have any available units?
129 PINELLAS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 PINELLAS STREET have?
Some of 129 PINELLAS STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 PINELLAS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
129 PINELLAS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 PINELLAS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 129 PINELLAS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 129 PINELLAS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 129 PINELLAS STREET offers parking.
Does 129 PINELLAS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 PINELLAS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 PINELLAS STREET have a pool?
Yes, 129 PINELLAS STREET has a pool.
Does 129 PINELLAS STREET have accessible units?
No, 129 PINELLAS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 129 PINELLAS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 PINELLAS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
