1239 Oakhill Street

Cozy 2BR. 1BA Single family home on a corner double lot. Freshly painted, newer stove and refrigerator, window a/c unit, and ceramic tile floors. Large yard, long carport, and a shed for extra storage. Centrally located, near Harden Blvd., shopping and restaurants. Rent is $850, security deposit is $900. Total needed to sign a lease is $1750 plus $50/adult for the application fee. Please call 863 400 1933 to schedule a "self showing" appointment to view the property. Applications can be accessed on our website at www.mypolkrental.com