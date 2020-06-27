All apartments in Lakeland
1239 Oakhill Street
Last updated September 12 2019 at 4:44 AM

1239 Oakhill Street

1239 Oakhill Street · No Longer Available
Location

1239 Oakhill Street, Lakeland, FL 33815
Central Avenue

Amenities

carport
air conditioning
extra storage
range
oven
refrigerator
Cozy 2BR. 1BA Single family home on a corner double lot. Freshly painted, newer stove and refrigerator, window a/c unit, and ceramic tile floors. Large yard, long carport, and a shed for extra storage. Centrally located, near Harden Blvd., shopping and restaurants. Rent is $850, security deposit is $900. Total needed to sign a lease is $1750 plus $50/adult for the application fee. Please call 863 400 1933 to schedule a "self showing" appointment to view the property. Applications can be accessed on our website at www.mypolkrental.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 Oakhill Street have any available units?
1239 Oakhill Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1239 Oakhill Street have?
Some of 1239 Oakhill Street's amenities include carport, air conditioning, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 Oakhill Street currently offering any rent specials?
1239 Oakhill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 Oakhill Street pet-friendly?
No, 1239 Oakhill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 1239 Oakhill Street offer parking?
Yes, 1239 Oakhill Street offers parking.
Does 1239 Oakhill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1239 Oakhill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 Oakhill Street have a pool?
No, 1239 Oakhill Street does not have a pool.
Does 1239 Oakhill Street have accessible units?
No, 1239 Oakhill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 Oakhill Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1239 Oakhill Street does not have units with dishwashers.
