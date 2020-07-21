All apartments in Lakeland
1213 W. Patterson Street
Last updated August 20 2019 at 4:50 PM

1213 W. Patterson Street

1213 W Patterson St · No Longer Available
Location

1213 W Patterson St, Lakeland, FL 33815
Central Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2dfbf46096 ---- Cozy 3BR, 1BA Single family home with a great floor plan. At 840SF, it sounds smaller than it feels. Ceramic tile throughout except bedrooms, which have wood style laminate. Front porch and covered back patio, spacious backyard, fully fenced. Centrally located, with easy access to major roadways. Convenient to shopping and restaurants. Please call 863 400 1933 to schedule a \"self showing\" appointment. Applications can be accessed on our website at www.mypolkrental.com BEWARE WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIG\'S LIST

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 W. Patterson Street have any available units?
1213 W. Patterson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 1213 W. Patterson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1213 W. Patterson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 W. Patterson Street pet-friendly?
No, 1213 W. Patterson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 1213 W. Patterson Street offer parking?
No, 1213 W. Patterson Street does not offer parking.
Does 1213 W. Patterson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 W. Patterson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 W. Patterson Street have a pool?
No, 1213 W. Patterson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1213 W. Patterson Street have accessible units?
No, 1213 W. Patterson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 W. Patterson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1213 W. Patterson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1213 W. Patterson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1213 W. Patterson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
