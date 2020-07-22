Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
1119 South Blvd
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1119 South Blvd
1119 South Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
1119 South Boulevard, Lakeland, FL 33803
Lake Morton Historic District
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom / 2 bath -
(RLNE4645733)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1119 South Blvd have any available units?
1119 South Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeland, FL
.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lakeland Rent Report
.
Is 1119 South Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1119 South Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 South Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 South Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1119 South Blvd offer parking?
No, 1119 South Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1119 South Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 South Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 South Blvd have a pool?
No, 1119 South Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1119 South Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1119 South Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 South Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 South Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 South Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 South Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S
Lakeland, FL 33813
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
Retreat at Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Griffin Park
1013 Griffin Rd
Lakeland, FL 33805
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810
