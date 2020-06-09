514 South C Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available now! This lovely 60's style apartment is fully furnished and stocked with all of your needs, dishes, cook-wear, oven, cleaning supplies, sheets, ironing board, just bring yourself and your cloths. Waiting for its perfect tenant. Second floor unit number 8 of 12 units. Washer and dryer on site! Front yard for playing for the kids. Family friendly neighbors, safe location. To qualify we process a background check. Privately owned apartment. Big storage closet, freshly painted. One designated parking spot is included. Convenient to I-95, Lake Avenue and Ocean Avenue. Very quiet property day and night. Great tenants at the property. Everyone is quiet, peaceful and respectful.



No Pets Allowed



