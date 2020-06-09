All apartments in Lake Worth
Lake Worth, FL
514 South C Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:38 AM

514 South C Street

514 South C Street · (561) 396-7458
Location

514 South C Street, Lake Worth, FL 33460
Royal Poinciana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available now! This lovely 60's style apartment is fully furnished and stocked with all of your needs, dishes, cook-wear, oven, cleaning supplies, sheets, ironing board, just bring yourself and your cloths. Waiting for its perfect tenant. Second floor unit number 8 of 12 units. Washer and dryer on site! Front yard for playing for the kids. Family friendly neighbors, safe location. To qualify we process a background check. Privately owned apartment. Big storage closet, freshly painted. One designated parking spot is included. Convenient to I-95, Lake Avenue and Ocean Avenue. Very quiet property day and night. Great tenants at the property. Everyone is quiet, peaceful and respectful.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/lake-worth-fl?lid=12932116

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5435005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 South C Street have any available units?
514 South C Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 514 South C Street have?
Some of 514 South C Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 South C Street currently offering any rent specials?
514 South C Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 South C Street pet-friendly?
No, 514 South C Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 514 South C Street offer parking?
Yes, 514 South C Street does offer parking.
Does 514 South C Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 514 South C Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 South C Street have a pool?
No, 514 South C Street does not have a pool.
Does 514 South C Street have accessible units?
No, 514 South C Street does not have accessible units.
Does 514 South C Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 South C Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 514 South C Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 South C Street does not have units with air conditioning.
