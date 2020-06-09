511 Lucerne Avenue

Amenities

Located in the heart of downtown Lake Worth, this two bedroom condo is close to everything. Walk to boutique shops, small and cozy restaurants or ride over the bridge to Lake Worth Beach and enjoy a sunrise breakfast, beach side lunch or moonlight dinner. 511 Lucerne offers a spacious swimming pool and terrace for the building's 80 condos.TWO (2) GARAGE parking spaces, FITNESS area, club room and storage area. This furnished condo includes a WASHER, DRYER, and SPLIT BEDROOMS.The view overlooks the pool and terrace.The quaint town of Lake Worth Beach is a fifteen minute drive to West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Island and fifteen minutes from PB Int'l airport. Publix and Costco are closeby and I 95 is a 6-8 minute drive.