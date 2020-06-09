All apartments in Lake Worth
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:43 AM

511 Lucerne Avenue

511 Lake Avenue · (561) 626-7000
Location

511 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth, FL 33460
Downtown Jewel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Located in the heart of downtown Lake Worth, this two bedroom condo is close to everything. Walk to boutique shops, small and cozy restaurants or ride over the bridge to Lake Worth Beach and enjoy a sunrise breakfast, beach side lunch or moonlight dinner. 511 Lucerne offers a spacious swimming pool and terrace for the building's 80 condos.TWO (2) GARAGE parking spaces, FITNESS area, club room and storage area. This furnished condo includes a WASHER, DRYER, and SPLIT BEDROOMS.The view overlooks the pool and terrace.The quaint town of Lake Worth Beach is a fifteen minute drive to West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Island and fifteen minutes from PB Int'l airport. Publix and Costco are closeby and I 95 is a 6-8 minute drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Lucerne Avenue have any available units?
511 Lucerne Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 511 Lucerne Avenue have?
Some of 511 Lucerne Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Lucerne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
511 Lucerne Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Lucerne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 511 Lucerne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 511 Lucerne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 511 Lucerne Avenue does offer parking.
Does 511 Lucerne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 Lucerne Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Lucerne Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 511 Lucerne Avenue has a pool.
Does 511 Lucerne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 511 Lucerne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Lucerne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 Lucerne Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 511 Lucerne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 Lucerne Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
