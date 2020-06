Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking yoga

A beautiful and very large 2 BDRM 1.5 BATH apartment in the historical district of LW. The unit has a gorgeous shared garden where you can relax on a hammock, practice yoga or have dinner in the gazebo. Unit has lots of storage space as well as an attic. New impact windows. Laundry facility in the building.

Water is included!



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/lake-worth-fl?lid=13330801



(RLNE5783391)