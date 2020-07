Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage hot tub

WATERFRONT RENTAL in College Park with dock and lift, pool and fully fenced backyard! Direct ocean access! This charming mid-century home boasts tile flooring throughout the living areas and luxury vinyl plank waterproof floors in the bedrooms. Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space and beautiful spa-like bathrooms! Converted garage can be used as an additional bedroom, home office, storage or game room. Available furnished/unfurnished annually OR fully furnished for seasonal or off-season rental with 60 day minimum per City of Lake Worth Beach. Dock included and pets considered on case-by-case basis.