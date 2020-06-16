1409 Lake Avenue

Amenities

Completely remodeled spacious and cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor apartment located in walk distance to schools, grocery stores, restaurants, close to intracoastal and ocean. New kitchen cabinets and new appliances including washer just installed, new flooring around the unit as well as paint. Brand new AC system! It is fresh and ready to move in. Water bill is included in the rent Tenant is responsible for electric bill. NO PETS PLEASE.Lease Terms:First month. last month and security deposit of $1,250.00 total of $3,750.00 to move in