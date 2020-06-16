All apartments in Lake Worth
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:52 AM

1409 Lake Avenue

1409 Lake Avenue · (877) 232-9695
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1409 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth, FL 33460
Royal Poinciana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 799 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled spacious and cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor apartment located in walk distance to schools, grocery stores, restaurants, close to intracoastal and ocean. New kitchen cabinets and new appliances including washer just installed, new flooring around the unit as well as paint. Brand new AC system! It is fresh and ready to move in. Water bill is included in the rent Tenant is responsible for electric bill. NO PETS PLEASE.Lease Terms:First month. last month and security deposit of $1,250.00 total of $3,750.00 to move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Lake Avenue have any available units?
1409 Lake Avenue has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1409 Lake Avenue have?
Some of 1409 Lake Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Lake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Lake Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Lake Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Lake Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Worth.
Does 1409 Lake Avenue offer parking?
No, 1409 Lake Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1409 Lake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1409 Lake Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Lake Avenue have a pool?
No, 1409 Lake Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Lake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1409 Lake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Lake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 Lake Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Lake Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1409 Lake Avenue has units with air conditioning.
